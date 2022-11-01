Expert Connections
Teen arrested in connection to fatal August crash

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold.

18-year-old Mulvany faces one count of 1st-degree manslaughter.

According to court documents, Mulvany was driving between 78.5 miles per hour to 108 miles per hour while traveling northbound on Flower Mound when he wrecked into the SUV driven by Mangold.

If convicted, Mulvany faces no less than 4 years in prison.

