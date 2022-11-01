Expert Connections
‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend

An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.(Jacob Boomsma via Canva)
By Steve Timko and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Authorities in northern Nevada say two children are dead after an off-road crash occurred over Halloween weekend.

According to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles were in a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle on Oct. 30 when it rolled over in the Sand Mountain Recreation Area, nearly 30 miles east of Fallon.

One of the children died at the scene, and the other died after being airlifted to an area hospital. Authorities said the off-road vehicle was being driven by an adult when it flipped.

The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t believe alcohol played a factor in the crash with an ongoing investigation.

Authorities said the juveniles and the adult were visiting the area from California for the holiday weekend.

“Our hearts go out to this family for the tragic loss of life,” the sheriff’s office said.

