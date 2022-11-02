Expert Connections
$5.6 million grant for Altus drainage and reservoir project

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus City Council approved the allocation for a more than $5 million grant to proceed with the Drainage and Reservoir Projects.

Altus engineer and Public works director John Barron said the city has major plans for this money.

They have a project underway now, where a contractor is digging up three hundred forty thousand cubic yards of dirt.

This will make the Reservoir deeper and as a result, will hold more water.

Barren also said the city has 32 miles of water mains that are over 100 years old that need replacing.

“The general use of a pipe is about 80 years, plus or minus depending on conditions but. So 100 years is pushing it, these pipes are old and they really need to be replaced they break a lot when they are that old,” Barron said.

Barron said the city also has plans to address the flooding issue on the east side of Altus.

He said they’ve done a flood study and now they are waiting on those results.

