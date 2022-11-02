Expert Connections
Altus, Cache, Lawton public schools in Military program ‘Purple Star’

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Serving the country through military service is a big sacrifice for the service member and their children.

The State Department of Education announced that Altus, Cache, and Lawton Public Schools have been selected for a program helping to ease that burden.

The 2022 Purple Star Campus designation is a program designed to help Oklahoma schools respond to the educational and personal challenges of nearly 30,000 military children around the state as they transition to new public schools.

“Transitioning into a new school district after sometimes in the middle of the year or there were tryouts for athletics for example. Or a student who might be on course to complete a certain number of AP courses,” Joy Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister said the program will help kids have less uninterrupted services throughout the school year through services like designating a school staff member to military students and families.

