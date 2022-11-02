Expert Connections
Anadarko woman formally charged after ambulance theft

Thelma Sikes, 34, is facing four total charges
Thelma Sikes, 34, is facing four total charges(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The woman accused of hijacking an Anadarko ambulance on Tuesday is now facing several charges, including driving under the influence.

Thelma Sikes, 34, is facing four total charges, including automobile larceny, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a driver’s license.

On Tuesday in a post to social media, the Anadarko Fire Department said a woman went into their fire station, stole an ambulance, sped away, and hit a truck before stopping at the Physicians Hospital in Anadarko.

Police arrested Sikes, who was in the Emergency Room.

Court documents allege that she was intoxicated while doing so.

Questions were posted on Facebook, about how she was able to take the ambulance so easily. The Anadarko Fire Department replied saying they keep keys in most of their emergency vehicles to leave them in a state of readiness but now they’re looking for a new solution to store keys without affecting response times.

