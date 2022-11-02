Expert Connections
Comanche Nation Elderly Center grand re-opening

By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a long period of being closed, The Comanche Nation Elderly Center has finally re-opened.

They hosted their grand re-opening on the morning of Wednesday, November 2.

During Covid, they were forced to close all in-person dining and activities, only offering drive-thru meal services. Since then, the center has stayed closed to in-person activities due to renovations. During the pandemic, officials at the center saw an opportunity to make much-needed renovations to the building, adding extra floor space and an activity room.

Lennetta Davenport, the Senior Service Specialist for the center, and Renea Toahty, the Program Director for the center, say they’re excited to be open again and helping provide service to the elderly in the community because it’s vital for keeping them active.

“The goal of our program is to provide nutritious meals for our elders, and one of the main highlights of our program is that we want to prevent social isolation for them,” said Toahty.

“We need to talk to them about health issues, about fall risks, and we need to talk to them about walking. We’re actually going to have a program that we’re going to be doing, and it’s going to open up next Monday,” said Davenport.

That program is called Wisdom Warriors.

The walking club at the center, which is for seniors, will walk 100 miles in 100 days and begin on Monday, November 7.

Davenport says the program will help the elderly in many different aspects of their health.

For more information about the Comanche Nation Elderly Center, you can visit their website here.

