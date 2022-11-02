Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Empire Wrestling program returns

Empire wrestling returns
Empire wrestling returns(KSWO)
By Darrell Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Empire Public Schools has been without a wrestling program since the 2010-2011 school year ended, when they cut it due budget cuts and lack of participation.

“Ever since I came to Empire as a superintendent there were questions often asked about would we bring the program back. And my response was always if we had enough support and participation we would look into trying to do that”, said Justin Smith, EPS Superintendent and Athletic Director,

Corey Jackson, a youth wrestling coach, alumni and volunteer coach at Empire started it all with his voice to bring the program back.

“We took a group of parents through the Little League level and some that already had kids in high school in junior high that had to walk away from the program. Kind of got them together, we rallied up went and talked to the school board”, said Jackson.

Head Coach Cody Roberts took on the task of building the program from the ground up. The team is using the high school’s old gym and spent 3-4 weeks building a wrestling room to practice.

They also had to raise around 5-thousand dollars for uniforms and mats which Roberts says is a steal.

“So when we first got here Mr. Smith told me OK look this is the deal we don’t have anything right now but you tell us what you need and we’ll get it done for you. They have stuck to that, every time I’ve come to him hey, I need this, I’ve got it within a couple days”, said Roberts.

Kayden Trahan has wrestled for ten years. The high school senior is looking forward to his first and last year of varsity wrestling with the new program.

“It feels really good actually, I’ve wrestled at every school I’ve ever been to. I’m just glad we get to bringing here start from the bottom”, said Trahan.

And while he only gets a year with the team, he hopes it’ll last a lot longer.

“I’m seeing a lot of determined kids, a lot of skill. We just need to focus on grinding mainly and becoming focused and being determined and willing to go”, said Trahan.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal August crash
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
Mason Mulvany has been charged in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in...
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire

Latest News

Fort Sill will host its 12th annual Run for the Fallen event on Saturday, November 5.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: 12th Annual Run for the Fallen
Events happening at Lawton Public Library
Lawton Public Library discusses upcoming events
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 11/2/22
Telemundo Texoma 11/2/22