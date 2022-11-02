Focus on reproductive rights maybe a bigger issue in 2024 for Democrats

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the nearly five months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Democrats have focused on making abortion rights the center-piece of their campaigns.

It’s all to push their supporters to the ballot box to hold on to the balance of power in Congress.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is the executive director of the online network MomsRising. Its website says it’s more than a million members strong.

“The ability to decide if, when, and how many children to have. Reproductive rights is absolutely going to drive people of all genders to the polls,” said Rowe-Finkbeiner.

In a recent poll, the Kaiser Family Foundation found abortion access and reproductive health is activating Democratic women especially in states where abortion is currently illegal.

Thirteen states have enacted full bans on abortions according to a tracker in the New York Times.

“I think for me I always thought the reproductive health issue as an election issue was going to take a little bit of time,” said Katie Wonnenberg, a political analyst with Public Private Strategies in Washington, D.C.

Wonnenberg says while reproductive health is an important issue this election cycle, the economy and inflation is something that’s currently impacting all voters.

“I think it will be huge in 2024 because we’re going to see more and more stories about women’s access being cut off,” said Wonnenberg. “The harm it’s doing to individuals and their families. Right now, we just have an economic uphill that I think is really hard.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation did find in its poll that neither party held a distinct advantage when it came to motivating voters.

It was just that the issues driving them were different. For Republicans, it’s the economy. For Democrats, it’s reproductive health.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.