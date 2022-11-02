Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans.

Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities.

The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations.

Hofmeister also wants to address the vehicle fatality rate in rural areas.

Have more focus on the rural highway system. So instead of all money staying in the metro areas. That’s not right that’s not serving where the need is greatest which is rural Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said.

During the visits, Hofmeister asked community members to sign her tour bus to write messages for Oklahoma to remember.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal August crash
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
Mason Mulvany has been charged in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in...
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire

Latest News

Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the...
Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops
2022 Election Coverage
Election Highlights
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
November 8th will see incumbent Greg Petty facing Roger Hoover for the Tillman County, District...
Tillman County district 1 candidates