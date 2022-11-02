Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans.

Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities.

The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations.

Hofmeister also wants to address the vehicle fatality rate in rural areas.

Have more focus on the rural highway system. So instead of all money staying in the metro areas. That’s not right that’s not serving where the need is greatest which is rural Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said.

During the visits, Hofmeister asked community members to sign her tour bus to write messages for Oklahoma to remember.

