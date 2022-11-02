New Lawton fire marshal selected

Expert Connections
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire.

Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they work to figure out what caused the fire to start. Was it arson? electrical? an accident?

It’s now Heath Want’s job to find out, after his recent promotion to fire marshal in Lawton. He said he is excited about his new role in the department.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is working with the citizens of Lawton, the businesses, working with the city in general to promote the city and get more businesses in town and just make Lawton a great place for the citizens,” said Want.

As fire marshal, he gets to work with business owners for things like code compliance, education, and annual inspections.

He said working as a firefighter has been the best job he’s ever had.

“My favorite part was not only the comradery between the guys on the department but also being able to assist the public and be there for them,” he said.

Fire Chief Williams has known Want his whole career, he was even the training officer when Want was hired.

“I have seen his leadership start to take hold and see his vision for the division, not only as a deputy fire marshal but now he gets to take that and lead that and really start working with our business owners,” said Williams.

The fire chief’s office and city manager’s office both worked together to select Want to lead the prevention division. Chief Williams’ advice? Never lose sight of who you work for.

“When it comes down to it, we work for the citizens of Lawton, as a fire marshal his job is the safety of all our citizens, not only our citizens but our business owners and the safety as they go into these businesses,” he said.

