Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: 12th Annual Run for the Fallen

By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has a number of upcoming events for the community to attend, including the 12th Annual Run for the Fallen, which is taking place on Saturday, November 5.

7News spoke with Keith Pannell, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at Fort Sill, about those upcoming events and what they’ll entail.

The Patriot Club will host their weekly-recurring Oklahoma Buffet on Thursday, November 3, for $12. Thursdays are also Family Day for graduating basic training units and basic trainees eat free with their family.

On Saturday, November 5, the Patriot Club will also host their weekly recurring movie showings. This week, the movies are Super Pets and Lightyear, both rated PG. The movie showings will begin at 2 p.m. and everyone will get a free bag of popcorn! Participants are encouraged to bring a pillow and blanket. The Patriot Club’s kitchen and bar will also be open.

Also, on Saturday, November 5, Fort Sill will host its 12th Annual Run for the Fallen at the 2-Mile Track, which celebrates the lives of those lost in the War on Terror. Registration for the event is required.

You can register online or in person at the Fires Fitness Center. The cost is $25, but it will get you a t-shirt, medal, and running bib.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

