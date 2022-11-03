$1,500 reward for information that leads to missing College Station teen
CSPD says Lauren Gutierrez has ties to the Midland area and Hollis, Ok.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a regional Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 27. Now, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to Lauren Gutierrez.
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.
Police say they think she is with someone unrelated to her, more than three years older and that she is “in danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury.”
According to CSPD, Lauren also has ties to the Midland area and Hollis, Oklahoma.
She’s 5′4″, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information should call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
