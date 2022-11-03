First Alert Forecast (11/3 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Patchy fog is present across portions of Texoma this morning, and will limit visibility through this morning. Make sure to drive safe when driving in foggy conditions. Fog should clear out by the late morning hours. Winds will be breezy today out of the south at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. Even with overcast skies for a majority of our area, these southerly winds will warm temperatures back up into the mid 70s this afternoon. A few isolated showers will pop-up later today and this evening ahead of the encroaching cold front and storms system overnight.

After midnight tomorrow, the first instances of storm convection will fire up in the Texas panhandle and far western counties of Southwest Oklahoma. Strong-to-severe storms are possible but not guaranteed early tomorrow morning with the first initial thunderstorms that develop in western counties of Texoma. Gusty winds up to 60-70 mph will be the main concern, with the potential for large hail up to the size of quarters/ping-pong balls and a brief spin-up tornado or two, though these are on the low end for early morning storm hazards.

After sunrise, storms will push east across our central and eastern counties with storms continuing to initiate along and ahead of a cold front. There is still some model discrepancy on the timing of the cold front, which will ultimately impact when the storms move through areas of Texoma, and will even impact how intense these thunderstorms will become. All severe hazards will be possible with storms that fire up in the mid/late morning hours. Ingredients for strong-to-severe storms will be more favorable along and east of I-35, but will be present in some areas of our eastern counties, mainly those east of HW-183. This will allow for more intense thunderstorms to possible flair up for eastern Texoma in the late morning and early afternoon, increasing the threat for all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes. If we’re lucky, those storms could avoid intensifying to that level of strength until the reach I-35, but it all depends on the speed of the cold front. Make sure to download the First Alert Weather App to keep up to date and watch the radar for storms that develop tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will reach into the low 70s Friday afternoon as sky coverage will decrease to become partly cloudy by the evening hours. Winds will still be breezy out of the northwest behind the front at 10-20 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible late in the day tomorrow, eventually drying out once the sun goes down.

Tons of sunshine this weekend with temperatures falling into the mid 60s on Saturday, but sunny skies and the quick return of southerly winds will see temperatures return back to the mid/upper 70s on Sunday.

Upper 70s with some in Texoma even reaching the low 80s early next week. Another change in the forecast arrives soon after with cloud coverage increasing with our next chance of rain by the middle of next week.

