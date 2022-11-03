Interview: Lawton Fort Sill Art Council President discusses upcoming Hippie Holiday event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of the holidays and supporting local artists, you don’t want to miss the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council’s Hippie Holiday on Saturday, November 5.

7News spoke with D’esirae Schneider, the President of the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, about the upcoming event and what participants can expect.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, at 1701 NW Ferris Ave. There will be live entertainment, 20+ vendors, a food truck, a raffle, and homegrown and homemade items available for purchase.

All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.

The event is free and open to the community. However, the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council asks that people bring a non-perishable food item, which will also enter participants into their raffle.

For more information about Hippie Holiday, you can visit the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.