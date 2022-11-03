Lawton man’s murder remains unsolved one year later

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is still searching for answers more than a year after the murder of a father of four.

Robert Oliver’s family marked the one year anniversary of his death in October. Mystery still surrounds his homicide. His family just wants closure, especially for Robert’s four young children.

“I’m not gonna stop looking for who killed my son,” said Robert’s mother Stephanie Suarez.

Lawton Police found 33-year-old Robert Oliver dead from a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021 in the driveway at a home on New York Ave.

“Everything crumbled around us,” said Robert’s father Martin Suarez. “Everything turned dark.”

Stephanie said her oldest child was helping a friend move when someone killed him.

“Robert always had a kind heart,” Stephanie said. “Anybody could call him and he would go and help. He would give the shirt off his back. He never gave me any problems when he was growing up. He was always a good kid. Teachers never called me.”

Robert ran track, played football and wrestled at Lawton High School, but he found his true passion in music.

Many knew him by the nickname, Cloud 9 The Artist.

“He’d always say ‘I’m not a rapper. I’m an artist. I express myself through music.’ He was talented in that too,” Martin said. “Everything he did, he was the best.”

Detectives have interviewed witnesses who were inside the home and in the backyard where Robert died.

No one has been arrested for his murder, and LPD would not share with 7News if there are any persons of interest or suspects in the case.

Robert’s 17-year-old sister Angel feels robbed of a relationship with her brother.

“I wish I had a better bond with him or been able to talk to him more,” Angel said, “so he could see some of my accomplishments and be there when I walk the stage.”

She said she still talks to Robert all the time. His legacy lives on through his four children, JaNiya, Brenda, Quion “Little Cloud” and Rose.

“It’s so hard without him and to know they have to grow up without him and they’re so young,” Angel said. “No one should have to live through that.”

“He didn’t deserve it,” Stephanie said. “I didn’t deserve to have my son taken away like that and my grandbabies deserve to have their father. His brothers and sisters didn’t deserve to have their brother taken away like that.”

If you know anything about what happened to Robert, his family hopes you’ll speak up.

“We just want justice,” Martin said. “That’s all we want. Justice and the person or persons responsible for his murder to be brought to justice.”

“I don’t want my son to die in vain,” Stephanie said.

LPD declined to interview for this story because it’s an open investigation. They urge anyone with information on Robert’s case to come forward.

You can always submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

