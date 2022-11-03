Richard Glossip execution delayed by Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has announced a new stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip amid calls for a new presentation of evidence for the man.

Glossip has been on death row for 25 years, convicted in a murder-for-hire case from 1997.

Prosecutors say he paid Justin Sneed to kill his boss, Barry Van Treese. Sneed, who was not given the death penalty, was a witness in Glossip’s trial and testified that he was paid to carry out the murder.

Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the case, and has garnered support from many advocates over the years. Most recently, a bipartisan group of 62 Oklahoma legislators came together earlier this year to request a new evidentiary hearing.

The request came after an independent investigation from a Texas law firm which found that evidence that may have been favorable to Glossip during his trial was lost or destroyed.

Glossip’s execution is now set for February of next year.

