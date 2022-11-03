Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WATCH: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer released by 20th Century Studios

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.
The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.(20th Century Studios via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The new trailer for the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel has been released on Wednesday.

The sci-fi sequel titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16.

According to 20th Century Studios, the second installment in the franchise is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Variety reports the film will have the return of Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch, who is seemingly revived through a Na’vi avatar form and once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

The studio said the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids). It will reportedly show the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

According to Us Weekly, the sequel began shooting in 2017 with much of the third film also filmed and scheduled for a 2024 release.

“Avatar” set box office records since being released in 2009, grossing more than $2.9 billion, according to IMDb.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal August crash
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
Mason Mulvany has been charged in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in...
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire

Latest News

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
FILE - North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest...
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with ICBM
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle
Lawton Police found 33-year-old Robert Oliver dead from a gunshot wound on Oct. 2, 2021 in the...
Lawton man’s murder remains unsolved one year later