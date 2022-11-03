Expert Connections
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge adds news signs

By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve been out to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge recently you may have noticed brand-new signs at all of the entrances to the Wildlife Refuge.

Officials with the refuge said the new signs were implemented because the old ones were starting to fade and crack.

They’re also part of the “Welcome to Wild” campaign, an initiative to reintroduce the National Wildlife Refuge System to the public and build brand consistency.

For more information on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you can visit their Facebook page here.

