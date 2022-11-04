Comanche Wetlands Delta Waterfowl Teach Conservation through Hunting

Elgin, Okla. (KSWO) - Some hunters will be getting a head start on waterfowl season at the Comanche Wetlands chapter of Delta Waterfowl special pre-season hunt for veterans, active duty and young hunters.

Saturday will be the groups first hunt since the chapter was established on September 11th, in honor of their veteran member’s, even though the season doesn’t open until November 12th.

“What we love about waterfowl hunting is the camaraderie and just getting together,” Comanche Wetlands Delta Waterfowl treasurer Shawn Holmgren said.

That’s why they want to pass their love on to younger hunters.

“We’re trying to get these kids out here and fall in love with the outdoors, fall in love with what we’re doing and giving back to the local community,” Holmgren said.

That’s why Saturday they’re taking advantage of a special day when youth, veterans and active military can hunt before the season starts.

“Starting at a young age, how important it is to get out there to pick up the trash, to leave the land better than when you first arrived on it, pick up the shells, harvest the birds or whatever animal you’re hunting properly and use that for food or donate it through shelters,” chapter president Adam Ballard said.

The group said it’s important to teach those lessons young, because they believe ethical hunting starts with conservation.

“The duck population has been going, declining... the study they’ve come out with right now between 35% to 45% of the mallard population has declined,” Holmgren said.

To get those numbers back up, they want to instill good hunting habits.

“To pick up after themselves, whether it’s fishing or hunting, they go down to the lake, and around here, you know, the lakes there’s so much trash and so much debris that’s just floating around and you won’t see hunters, like good ethical hunters, that will allow that to happen. Every time we go fishing or hunting, you bring a trash bag, we pick up after ourselves, we try to leave it better than we found it,” Ballard said.

