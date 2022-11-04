Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the dog probably died of heatstroke after being left in the car...
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
Lawton Police found 33-year-old Robert Oliver dead from a gunshot wound on Oct. 2, 2021 in the...
Lawton man’s murder remains unsolved one year later
The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a...
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
Richard Glossip has had his execution delayed until 2023.
Richard Glossip execution delayed by Gov. Stitt
First Alert Forecast 11/4 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/4 AM)

Latest News

Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
A study finds severe depression can be eased by a single dose of a synthetic 'magic mushroom.'
Psychedelic ‘magic mushroom’ drug may ease some depression
Members raise their hands during a vote in a joint board meeting of the Florida Board of...
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
Some hunters will be getting a head start on waterfowl season at the Comanche Wetlands chapter...
Comanche Wetlands Delta Waterfowl Teach Conservation through Hunting
FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault