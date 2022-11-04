CU plants over 7,000 flags in preparation for Veteran’s Observance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Veterans Day just around the corner, Cameron University staff and students are making sure to show their appreciation with a big gesture.

7News Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day on campus Thursday watching CU Staff and Students place over 7,000 flags across campus to honor Veterans nationwide, including Coordinator of Veteran Affairs Vicki Henson.

“We are very excited to plant over 7,000 flags to honor our veterans, for Veterans Week Celebration. And so, this is kind of our kick-off announcing our veterans week, so everyone will be able to come and visit the flags between November 3rd to November 14th,” said Henson.

The flags are just the beginning of a much larger event, Vet Fest, which kicks off on Monday, Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Nov. 8. The annual festival wraps up just in time for Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. The festival will feature a Veteran’s Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and will include a number of other special veteran-centered events, including new highlights on Native Americans soldiers from Ft. Sill. Officials hope the event will work to show veterans the ongoing support they have from the surrounding community.

“We’ve had a wonderful turnout there’s lots of people all around, I think you’ll see the whole Cameron family has turned out in a big way to get the flags planted, and we’re excited to have the display for everyone to be able to come and enjoy. I think it’s a very bonding thing for our community to be able to have all ages come together and honor our veterans. Most of the flags will be in Bentley Gardens. There will be a few lining the sidewalks between here and Veterans Grove, and Veterans Grove will have a few of the flags on display also,” said Henson.

The university has been placing flags across campus to honor veterans since 2011, but this year officials said there was a shift in the focus. Before, the flags represented those who fell during conflict overseas, but this year the goal is to honor all veterans for the sacrifices they have made.

“Lawton, Ft Sill is a military community, and we treasure our veterans. Their hearts are touched because it’s moving to know that your community recognizes their service. Being able for all ages to come together and able to plant flags in honor of them and for everyone to come and view this display. It’s something that you really have to come in person and do, you have to come and see it because when you come and see it, it’s just breathtaking,” said Henson.

The University holds a Veterans Observance every year with this year’s observance taking place at Veteran’s Grove on Friday at 1 p.m.

If you want to check out the flags, they’ll be on display until November 14th.

