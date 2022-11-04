Expert Connections
Fort Sill holds a rainy graduation for over 200 soldiers

A group of Fort Sill soldiers graduated from Basic Training Friday, including more than 200...
A group of Fort Sill soldiers graduated from Basic Training Friday, including more than 200 soldiers who graduated with the B Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Fort Sill soldiers graduated from Basic Training Friday, including more than 200 soldiers who graduated with the B Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

Rainy weather forced officials to hold the ceremony inside Fort Sill’s Cache Creek Chapel.

All the graduates will now head to their individual schools including Field and Air Defense artillery, medical, and military intelligence.

And, a special congratulations to Illinois native Private Timothy Chowles, who's graduating...
And, a special congratulations to Illinois native Private Timothy Chowles, who's graduating with honors with this week's class.

And, a special congratulations to Illinois native Private Timothy Chowles, who’s graduating with honors with this week’s class.

