Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LATS Free Bus Rides for Elections

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Area Transit Systems is helping people cast their ballots this November.

“Public transit plays a vital role in the election process. Not a lot of people have public transportation or transportation in general,” LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said.

That’s why the service is offering free rides on election day for the first time ever.

“With us being able to provide service for a very important election I think people need to take advantage of that and we don’t want to allow people to have an excuse of they couldn’t get there,” Landers said.

One woman from the poor people’s campaign said the free buses are lifting a barrier for voters who struggle to get to the polls.

“The problem is that because that keeps them down it keeps them from engaging, it keeps them form feeling like they’re going to be heard or that they’re important. Then a lot of the decisions that are made politically, a lot of the choices when we go to the ballot box have nothing to do with us at all,” Poor People’s Campaign volunteer Teri McGrath said.

LATS said everyone should have the chance to cast their vote.

“We don’t want to allow people to have an excuse of they couldn’t get there, they didn’t have access to get there so it’s one less thing people can use as an excuse not to do it,” Landers said.

The buses will be operating between 6 A.M. until the polls close at 7 P.M.

LATS will also be offering free rides to anyone that can show a military I.D. on Veterans day.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal August crash
Lawton Police found 33-year-old Robert Oliver dead from a gunshot wound on Oct. 2, 2021 in the...
Lawton man’s murder remains unsolved one year later
Thelma Sikes, 34, is facing four total charges
Anadarko woman formally charged after ambulance theft
14 football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday
Several high school football games moved to Thursday
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land

Latest News

The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a...
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
Altus Public Schools have just earned their “Purple Star” meaning they are officially...
Altus Public Schools earn ‘Purple Star’ officially military friendly
Youth football wraps up in Lawton
Eastern Sports Management wrapping up first football season in Lawton
Lawton Fort Sill Art Council President discusses Hippie Holiday
Interview: Lawton Fort Sill Art Council President discusses upcoming Hippie Holiday event