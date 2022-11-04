LATS Free Bus Rides for Elections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Area Transit Systems is helping people cast their ballots this November.

“Public transit plays a vital role in the election process. Not a lot of people have public transportation or transportation in general,” LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said.

That’s why the service is offering free rides on election day for the first time ever.

“With us being able to provide service for a very important election I think people need to take advantage of that and we don’t want to allow people to have an excuse of they couldn’t get there,” Landers said.

One woman from the poor people’s campaign said the free buses are lifting a barrier for voters who struggle to get to the polls.

“The problem is that because that keeps them down it keeps them from engaging, it keeps them form feeling like they’re going to be heard or that they’re important. Then a lot of the decisions that are made politically, a lot of the choices when we go to the ballot box have nothing to do with us at all,” Poor People’s Campaign volunteer Teri McGrath said.

LATS said everyone should have the chance to cast their vote.

“We don’t want to allow people to have an excuse of they couldn’t get there, they didn’t have access to get there so it’s one less thing people can use as an excuse not to do it,” Landers said.

The buses will be operating between 6 A.M. until the polls close at 7 P.M.

LATS will also be offering free rides to anyone that can show a military I.D. on Veterans day.

