LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Stephens County deputy, who was terminated after a police dog died in his care, has been hired by the Lawton Police Department.

Matthew Peck was called out to a scene with his K-9 back in 2016 but reportedly forgot to retrieve the dog from the car when he got home.

According to court documents, the dog probably died of heatstroke after being left in the car for about 38 hours.

A petition for criminal charges against Peck reached over 20,000 signatures but the case was dismissed because there was no necropsy and therefore no definitive cause of death for the dog.

The City of Lawton confirmed to 7News that Peck joined the force in August. We reached out to Lawton police Wednesday asking if Peck would be working with other animals but have not received a response.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.