LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an early morning hit and run involving a pedestrian on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by LPD, the hit and run took place a little before 6 a.m. on Friday at SE 45th St. and Lee Blvd., and the pedestrian was gravely injured.

Officials are currently searching for a resident in a white SUV who was facing eastbound on Lee before turning north on SE 45h St. at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Traffic Division at (580) 581-3112.

