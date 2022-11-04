LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an early morning hit and run involving a pedestrian on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by LPD, the hit and run took place a little before 6 a.m. on Friday at SE 45th St. and Lee Blvd., and the pedestrian was gravely injured.

Officials are currently searching for a resident in a white SUV who was facing eastbound on Lee before turning north on SE 45h St. at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Traffic Division at (580) 581-3112.

The hospital was able to purchase the ABUS machine with support from donors like the Menes...
MEDWATCH: CCMH receives a new tool for breast cancer detection
7News Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day on Cameron University campus Thursday...
CU plants over 7,000 flags in preparation for Veteran’s Observance
