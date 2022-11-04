Marie Detty holds gang awareness conference

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Marie Detty’s Family Services held a conference for gang awareness on Friday.

They recently received funding from the City of Lawton to bring this program back.

Kerrie Mathews the executive director of Marie Detty’s Family Services said the conference gathers community leaders from around the area to help inform the public on how to recognize gang activity.

“The goal is for us to stand this backup and have a community together, impacted, knowing how to help the youth in our community, and we want to get things back to where we’re following the model, the gang model, and trying to get all of the community involved, so we can assist people, " said Mathews.

Matthews said parents should keep an eye on their children’s social media because it has become one of the largest recruitment factors.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.