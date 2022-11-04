Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Marie Detty holds gang awareness conference

Marie Detty's Family Services held a conference for gang awareness on Friday.
By Seth Marsicano and Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Marie Detty’s Family Services held a conference for gang awareness on Friday.

They recently received funding from the City of Lawton to bring this program back.

Kerrie Mathews the executive director of Marie Detty’s Family Services said the conference gathers community leaders from around the area to help inform the public on how to recognize gang activity.

“The goal is for us to stand this backup and have a community together, impacted, knowing how to help the youth in our community, and we want to get things back to where we’re following the model, the gang model, and trying to get all of the community involved, so we can assist people, " said Mathews.

Matthews said parents should keep an eye on their children’s social media because it has become one of the largest recruitment factors.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the dog probably died of heatstroke after being left in the car...
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
Lawton Police found 33-year-old Robert Oliver dead from a gunshot wound on Oct. 2, 2021 in the...
Lawton man’s murder remains unsolved one year later
The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a...
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
Richard Glossip has had his execution delayed until 2023.
Richard Glossip execution delayed by Gov. Stitt
First Alert Forecast 11/4 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/4 AM)

Latest News

Some hunters will be getting a head start on waterfowl season at the Comanche Wetlands chapter...
Comanche Wetlands Delta Waterfowl Teach Conservation through Hunting
This week we met a sweet 2-month-old puppy that is looking for someone to adopt him from Lawton...
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix edition
A group of Fort Sill soldiers graduated from Basic Training Friday, including more than 200...
Fort Sill holds a rainy graduation for over 200 soldiers
It’s never too late to stop, be thankful, and eat Thanksgiving food and that’s just what they...
Saint John Lutheran Church holds 29th Annual Turkey Dinner