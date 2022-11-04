MEDWATCH: CCMH receives a new tool for breast cancer detection

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The McMahon Center for Breast Health & Women’s Imaging at Comanche County Memorial Hospital recently received a new tool to help them detect breast cancer.

The hospital was able to purchase the ABUS machine with support from donors like the Menes Court 164, who donated to the CCMH Foundation for the McMahon Center for Breast Health.

Carley Morales, the supervisor of the Center for Breast Health at CCMH, said the machine will help to screen certain women with thick tissue who may have had issues with screening in the past.

“It is a whole breast ultrasound machine. It is going to be used as a screening tool for women with significantly dense breasts. It is just another way that we use that with the tool of the actual mammogram to see into that really thick tissue that gives the radiologist a hard time sometimes,” said Morales.

According to Morales, concerns usually show up as white, but so does deep tissue. This will help radiologists look through the deep tissue to see if a patient has breast cancer.

“It changes lives. It lets us add just levels and levels of expertise and detection methods to help us fight breast cancer,” said Morales.

The hospital gave members of the group a tour of the center so they could see what they helped purchase, including Menes Court 164 member, Kimry Hawkins.

“I want Lawton-Fort Sill to know this is where your money is going. When we ask for donations, and what we need to give for people in this community, this is where it goes, and it makes a difference,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said before they went on the tour, they talked about how breast cancer has affected every single one of them, in one way or another. Hawkins said her mother died from breast cancer at the age of 49.

“So this is why I continue to strive and fight for breast cancer. This is truly, truly a very important thing for me,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said bringing things to the community, like the ultrasound machine, means a lot.

“So to save someone else or to prevent someone else from experiencing that, it’s really, really important for me because again she passed away at age 49. I want to reach someone before they get to that stage. Before it’s too late,” said Hawkins. “We’re going to fight on and continue and continue until this horrible disease is gone.”

If you’d like to donate to the foundation, click here or call (580) 730-0290.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.