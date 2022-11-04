Saint John Lutheran Church holds 29th Annual Turkey Dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s never too late to stop, be thankful, and eat Thanksgiving food and that’s just what they did at Saint John Lutheran Church on Friday as they kicked off their 29th Annual Turkey Dinner.

The dinner ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is currently on a break before re-starting at 5 p.m.

The St. John Lutheran pastor, Bill Schneider, said holding this event each year funds their mission work, and helps them spread their word.

“The reason we set this up each year is, again, our ladies, have a focus for mission. This is how they raise their funds to do so. Every dollar of proceeds that come in goes to mission work,” said Schneider.

The dinner continues from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and a plate costs $15 for adults, $5 for kids and free for kids 5 and under.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.