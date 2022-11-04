Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sources: Trump is eyeing November campaign launch

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential bid for 2024 later this month.

Two sources close to Trump say Nov. 14, shortly after the midterm elections, is a possible date for the announcement.

One source says the timing of the announcement could depend on how Republicans do at the polls.

Some top advisers have told Trump to make his declaration in a battleground state that he closely lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

Others say Trump should stay put and make his statement in the Sunshine State, where he has strong support from GOP voters.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police found 33-year-old Robert Oliver dead from a gunshot wound on Oct. 2, 2021 in the...
Lawton man’s murder remains unsolved one year later
The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a...
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
According to court documents, the dog probably died of heatstroke after being left in the car...
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
Richard Glossip has had his execution delayed until 2023.
Richard Glossip execution delayed by Gov. Stitt
Thelma Sikes, 34, is facing four total charges
Anadarko woman formally charged after ambulance theft

Latest News

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker’s daughter
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid