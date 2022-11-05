Arts for All Gala returns to in-person

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Arts for All Gala was held on Friday night, with people gathering for the event face-to-face for the first time in years. The event was held at the Great Plains Coliseum, and the night’s theme was “Reunited And It Feels So Good.”

The 70′s themed event, there were live performances of some of the tops hits of that decade along with performances from members of the Lawton Community Theater.

Organizers were thrilled to be able to hold this event in-person again, having fun with the community while raising funds for area arts programs.

“For two years, we had to lay low - we couldn’t perform, we couldn’t gather, so a lot of cities, a lot of communities, a lot of cities, took a major hit,” said Chance Harmon, the Executive Director for the Community Theater. “But thanks to Arts For All, a lot of our arts organizations, were able to survive, so we are just glad to be here, raise money for these organizations, and more importantly get down and boogie and have fun!”

The Gala also featured both live and silent auctions, with all funds going towards Arts for All member groups.

