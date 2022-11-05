Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Arts for All Gala returns to in-person

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Haley Wilson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Arts for All Gala was held on Friday night, with people gathering for the event face-to-face for the first time in years. The event was held at the Great Plains Coliseum, and the night’s theme was “Reunited And It Feels So Good.”

The 70′s themed event, there were live performances of some of the tops hits of that decade along with performances from members of the Lawton Community Theater.

Organizers were thrilled to be able to hold this event in-person again, having fun with the community while raising funds for area arts programs.

“For two years, we had to lay low - we couldn’t perform, we couldn’t gather, so a lot of cities, a lot of communities, a lot of cities, took a major hit,” said Chance Harmon, the Executive Director for the Community Theater. “But thanks to Arts For All, a lot of our arts organizations, were able to survive, so we are just glad to be here, raise money for these organizations, and more importantly get down and boogie and have fun!”

The Gala also featured both live and silent auctions, with all funds going towards Arts for All member groups.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the dog probably died of heatstroke after being left in the car...
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
Lawton Police found 33-year-old Robert Oliver dead from a gunshot wound on Oct. 2, 2021 in the...
Lawton man’s murder remains unsolved one year later
The Comanche County District Attorney has filed paperwork to try a man accused of killing a...
Comanche Co. DA discusses “Innocent Man” case with 7News
Richard Glossip has had his execution delayed until 2023.
Richard Glossip execution delayed by Gov. Stitt
First Alert Forecast 11/4 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/4 AM)

Latest News

Some hunters will be getting a head start on waterfowl season at the Comanche Wetlands chapter...
Comanche Wetlands Delta Waterfowl Teach Conservation through Hunting
This week we met a sweet 2-month-old puppy that is looking for someone to adopt him from Lawton...
Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix edition
A group of Fort Sill soldiers graduated from Basic Training Friday, including more than 200...
Fort Sill holds a rainy graduation for over 200 soldiers
It’s never too late to stop, be thankful, and eat Thanksgiving food and that’s just what they...
Saint John Lutheran Church holds 29th Annual Turkey Dinner