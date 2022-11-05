First Alert Forecast- Remember, remember...

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After some rain, Texoma mellows out for a few days before doubling down on the fall oddity. Tomorrow warms up significantly, bumping highs up by 10 degrees or more in some places.

The rest of today remains sunny, with highs in the mid-to-high 60s. Windy conditions throughout today from the SSW at 10-20 mph. Overnight, low temperatures hit the 40s. Tonight, don’t forget to turn back those clocks, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Sunday, highs jump up to the mid 70s, but the sunshine sticks around.

Monday, highs remain similar, with a slight 10% chance for a stray shower to brush our area. Tuesday, those chances increase to 20%, along with the highs to the upper 70s with maybe a few 80s here and there.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

