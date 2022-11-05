Expert Connections
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Aces and Eights in Lawton. They say it happened just before 2 a.m.

Officials say when officers arrived one individual was located and transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

LPD asks you to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 580-581-3272 if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

