LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The VFW Post 1193 will be hosting a rib dinner fundraiser Saturday November 5th. It will start from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at 926 SW 2nd st. The Dinner will cost $12 and come with sides and a drink. Proceeds from the event will be used for Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets. For more details call 580-353-7110.

