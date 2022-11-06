Bakers Compete at Cowboy’s and Pies

Central High, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of the areas most talented bakers put their best pastries forward at Cowboy’s and Pies on Saturday.

People enjoyed live music with their desserts and cast a vote for their favorite creation.

Judges also gave out awards for their favorite picks just in time for Thanksgiving.

”I wasn’t expecting to win, I was just coming out here to see if my pie was any good and walk away knowing that my pie was maybe even decent or if I needed to try again,” 3rd place and People’s Choice winner Colby Vaughn said.

The first place winner also took home the youngest baker award, and the oldest baker award was given to the second place pie baker.

