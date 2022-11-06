Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Bakers Compete at Cowboy’s and Pies

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Central High, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of the areas most talented bakers put their best pastries forward at Cowboy’s and Pies on Saturday.

People enjoyed live music with their desserts and cast a vote for their favorite creation.

Judges also gave out awards for their favorite picks just in time for Thanksgiving.

”I wasn’t expecting to win, I was just coming out here to see if my pie was any good and walk away knowing that my pie was maybe even decent or if I needed to try again,” 3rd place and People’s Choice winner Colby Vaughn said.

The first place winner also took home the youngest baker award, and the oldest baker award was given to the second place pie baker.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Aces and Eights in Lawton.
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
According to court documents, the dog probably died of heatstroke after being left in the car...
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
The VFW Post 1193 will be hosting a rib dinner fundraiser Saturday November 5th
VFW Post 1193 to host rib dinner fundraiser
The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an...
LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness

Latest News

Cache High school is hosting around 18-hundred student council leaders at the Oklahoma...
Cache Hosts OASC State Leadership Conference
The gift giving season is right around the corner and Cache Creek Cowboy Church’s annual craft...
Cache Creek Cowboy Church Hosts Annual Craft Fair
An influx of warm, moist air has bumped up our temperatures and gives us a slight chance of...
First Alert Forecast- Slight chance of rain?
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition