Cache Creek Cowboy Church Hosts Annual Craft Fair

Cache, Okla. (KSWO) - The gift giving season is right around the corner and Cache Creek Cowboy Church’s annual craft fair had plenty of present ideas to pick from on Saturday.

Booths covered in handmade goods were set up inside the church selling jewelry, artwork and all kinds of other unique finds.

One of the organizers said the fair is a great place to find one-of-a-kind creations for the holidays.

”Definitely Christmas presents, birthday presents, just think about end of the year because there’s many talented people here and a lot of great gift ideas,” event organizer Betty Littlejohn said.

This was the third year the church has hosted the event.

Proceeds will go toward Christmas boxes for families in need.

