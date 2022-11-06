Cache Hosts OASC State Leadership Conference

Cache, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache High school hosted around 1,800 student council leaders at the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils 82nd conference.

After months of planning, the Cache student council invited delegates from high schools across the state for the convention.

Amid the team building and bonding activities, candidates also campaigned to be elected the statewide president and vice president of the organization.

The sponsor for the event said this is the first time this event has been hosted in Southwest Oklahoma.

”Normally this is an honor only given to Tulsa or Oklahoma City schools because they seem to have higher student populations and bigger facilities but we did get approved for this four years ago and it’s a true honor,” Cache Student Council sponsor Brittain Nowak.

The event will continue for three days, and the election winners will be announced on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.