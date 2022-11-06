Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cache Hosts OASC State Leadership Conference

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cache, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache High school hosted around 1,800 student council leaders at the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils 82nd conference.

After months of planning, the Cache student council invited delegates from high schools across the state for the convention.

Amid the team building and bonding activities, candidates also campaigned to be elected the statewide president and vice president of the organization.

The sponsor for the event said this is the first time this event has been hosted in Southwest Oklahoma.

”Normally this is an honor only given to Tulsa or Oklahoma City schools because they seem to have higher student populations and bigger facilities but we did get approved for this four years ago and it’s a true honor,” Cache Student Council sponsor Brittain Nowak.

The event will continue for three days, and the election winners will be announced on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Aces and Eights in Lawton.
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
According to court documents, the dog probably died of heatstroke after being left in the car...
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
The VFW Post 1193 will be hosting a rib dinner fundraiser Saturday November 5th
VFW Post 1193 to host rib dinner fundraiser
The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an...
LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness

Latest News

Some of the areas most talented bakers put their best pastries forward at Cowboy's and Pies on...
Bakers Compete at Cowboy’s and Pies
The gift giving season is right around the corner and Cache Creek Cowboy Church’s annual craft...
Cache Creek Cowboy Church Hosts Annual Craft Fair
An influx of warm, moist air has bumped up our temperatures and gives us a slight chance of...
First Alert Forecast- Slight chance of rain?
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition