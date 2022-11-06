Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in...
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Aces and Eights in Lawton.
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
According to court documents, the dog probably died of heatstroke after being left in the car...
LPD hires former Stephens Co. deputy who had K-9 partner die in his care
The VFW Post 1193 will be hosting a rib dinner fundraiser Saturday November 5th
VFW Post 1193 to host rib dinner fundraiser
The Lawton Police Department is currently searching for residents who may have witnessed an...
LPD searches for pedestrian hit and run witness

Latest News

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
Houston Astros fans celebrated into the early-morning hours after their team beat the...
Fans celebrate Astros' World Series win
At least 9 people have been injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington...
9 adults injured in Pennsylvania shooting
FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats