Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast- Slight chance of rain?

An influx of warm, moist air has bumped up our temperatures and gives us a slight chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.
By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An influx of warm, moist air has bumped up our temperatures and gives us a slight chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Today’s highs in the low-to-mid 70s are a step up from yesterday, and we can expect temperatures to rise throughout the workweek, into the upper upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday, and continuing to warm slightly through Thursday.

While today is blue and clear, clouds start to make their way into the skies through Tuesday, along with some rain chances (10% on Monday, 20% on Tuesday). If any showers pop up, they’ll be quick, light, and very isolated. Southerly winds pick up, ranging from 15-25 mph on Tuesday and 20-30 mph on Wednesday, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Friday, a cold front drops our temperatures from 80s to 50s, and brings some possibility for more rain, though a lack of moisture could uncut those chances as we move forward.

I tell you what, the temperature roller coaster is kind of getting on my nerves. Maybe some rain will cheer me up!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

