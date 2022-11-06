Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon.

It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd. when they lost control and left the road.

The vehicle overturned multiple times and then hit a fence. A 16-year-old passenger was pinned in the car and freed by first responders.

He went to OU Medical Center with internal injuries. OHP says the cause of the crash was excessive speed.

