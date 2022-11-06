Lawton Fort Sill Art Council hosts 10th Hippie Holiday Arts & Crafts Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council celebrated its 10th Hippie Holiday Arts and Crafts Show this weekend.

More than 15 vendors from across southwest Oklahoma sold items at the building on Ferris Avenue.

People could buy everything from hand forged knives to fresh eggs. There was even a food truck on site for shoppers to grab a bite.

D’esirae Schneider has served as the group’s president for nine years.

She said she got the idea for the show one night when she realized how talented some of her friends were.

“I’d just like to thank the community for coming out and supporting local artists,” Schneider said. “I know the economy’s been kind of rough lately, and it means the world to some of these mom and pop vendors to be able to support their family this holiday season.”

Schneider said he organization plans to host another event like this one in the spring.

