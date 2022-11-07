Cameron holds 2nd annual VetFest

Expert Connections
The event kicked off with the firing of Fort Sill’s salute howitzer courtesy of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment, and 428th Field Artillery Brigade.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Cameron University’s 2nd Annual VetFest, the university hosted the Freedom Elementary 4th grade class on Monday.

The event kicked off with the firing of Fort Sill’s salute howitzer courtesy of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment, and 428th Field Artillery Brigade.

In addition, there were five different learning stations for the kids to attend, focusing on Native Americans and their contributions to military history.

The Coordinator of Veteran Affairs at Cameron University said being able to provide opportunities for veterans and other military personnel is a blessing.

“We think it’s just a neat opportunity that we can treasure our veterans,” Vicki Henson said. “We can treasure our military kids, we can let them know that we care, that they’re a part of this community, an important part of this community, and it’s just so fulfilling to watch that come to fruition.”

VetFest will continue with The Traveling Classroom and Road Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot east of the McMahon Centennial Complex.

They’ll also host multiple Native American arts and crafts vendors, who will be showcasing their handmade crafts and original artwork available for purchase.

