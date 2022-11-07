First Alert Forecast (11/7 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Clouds are gradually building in across Texoma, becoming mostly cloudy for a majority of the area by this afternoon. This will ultimately influence how warm we get later today in Southwest Oklahoma, which could range anywhere between the low to upper 60s, with places in North Texas getting as warm as the low 70s. Isolated showers and storms will build in from the south during the mid/late afternoon and early evening, continuing into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Rain overage will be scattered early tomorrow morning, limited mainly to Southwest Oklahoma. A few rumbles of thunder throughout the night are possible. Winds will shift out of the northeast to southeast at 5-15 mph, with lows in the low 60s. Due to an increase of moisture associated with the showers and storms, patchy-to-dense fog will develop across Texoma when waking up and heading out the door on Tuesday. Practice driving safety when encountering limited visibility.

Mostly cloudy and overcast skies will persist through the day tomorrow. Isolated showers will eventually clear off to the north by midday. Temperatures however will be much warmer, in the mid/upper 70s as winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph due to a lifting warm front.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay above-average in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies and strong southerly winds. A few light showers are possible for parts of Texoma on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will decrease temperatures for the end of the week. High temperatures on Friday and through early next week will be in the 50s as a cold air mass will surge down from the northern US and Canada. Our morning temperatures will actually approach near-freezing, with some models showing morning lows this weekend cooling down to the upper 20s. Make sure to prepare for developing frost and potentially below-freezing temperatures this Saturday and Sunday.

