First Alert Forecast | 11/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! Todays been a decent and average weather day across Texoma. Cloudy skies are resulting in air temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Remember that with the time change over the weekend, sunset tonight is at 5:35PM.

Cloud cover will stick around and areas of drizzle remains possible through the evening as a warm front advances northward. With enough instability in the forecast, a few scattered thunderstorms aren’t out of the question. No severe weather is expected but look for periods of heavy rain with embedded thunder/ lightning. Not everyone is going to see showers or thunderstorms as overall coverage is isolated.

Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the low 60s for most locations. With air temperatures and dewpoints (moisture) being the same or very close to one another, areas of fog will likely develop for the morning commute. Right now there is not a dense fog advisory in place but one may be needed for tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, we’ll be significantly warmer with highs by the afternoon reaching the the upper 70s! Southeast winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 20s. Clouds will linger limiting the sunshine but most of the precipitation chances lift north by lunchtime tomorrow.

More sunshine and warmer conditions are expected Wednesday/Thursday! Plenty of sunshine on tap Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy winds are expected however out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the low 40s.

A cold front will move in Thursday night and unfortunately precipitation does not appear favorable. Many locations (thanks to a lack of moisture) will stay dry. If any locations see rain, it’ll be counties along and east of I-44. Before the front arrives, highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s. South winds at 15 to 25mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. Elevated to near critical fire conditions will likely be in place for many across Texoma as dry air filters in overhead.

This front will cool things off significantly!! We’re looking at temperatures Friday during the morning commute in the mid 30s, so the jacket and extra layer will be needed. By the afternoon, highs will only rise into the low to mid 50s. North winds at 10 to 20mph.

Saturday and Sunday morning will be cold! Morning temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrrr. The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs both days will be in the mid 50s.

Following the cold front by the end of the week, weather data is suggesting a pattern shift for many across the Lower 48. This will result in below average temperatures for at least a week. Hard freezes (temperatures below 29°) are possible for many north/along the Red River.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

