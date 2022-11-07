Interview: Lawton Chamber Official discusses upcoming Holiday in the Park and Parade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holiday in the Park is an annual tradition here in Lawton, and this year they’re working to make the event bigger than years past.

7News spoke with Dr. Krista Ratliff, the President & CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, about this year’s parade, the overall event, and what the community can expect.

The Holiday in the Park Parade will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, starting at 2nd and C Ave and ending at Elmer Thomas Park.

Frost Your Fanny 5K Run & Glow Fun Walk will be on November 19 at 5:30 p.m., right before the Holiday in the Park Parade. The entry fee will be $20 for children under 12 and $25 for everyone 12 and older. There will also be a free skate party for the class or grade with the most registered students!

This year, Holiday in the Park is doubling in size with a new skating rink, over 50 brand-new displays, new interactive displays, music throughout the whole park, the longest pedestrian tunnel in the state of Oklahoma, and 30ft, 17ft, and 15ft trees.

The skating rink is synthetic, so it can stay open every day in hot weather, providing ample opportunity for everyday fun because it isn’t natural ice.

That’s not all! On Friday, November 11, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will share an exciting announcement about another new addition to Holiday in the Park!

Holiday in the Park is open from November 12 through January 1, 2023.

For more information and to register for the 5k, you can visit the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce site here.

