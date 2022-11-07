Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Aces and Eights in Lawton.
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
First Alert Forecast 11/7 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/7 AM)
The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council celebrated its 10th Hippie Holiday Arts and Crafts Show this...
Lawton Fort Sill Art Council hosts 10th Hippie Holiday Arts & Crafts Show

Latest News

In honor of Cameron University's 2nd Annual VetFest, the university hosted the Freedom...
Cameron holds 2nd annual VetFest
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’
Chelsie Autum Walker
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged
The Powerball jackpot Monday is the largest in its history: $1.9 billion. (CNN, US BUREAU OF...
Whole lotto money: Facts and figures
FILE -
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states