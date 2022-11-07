The Oklahoma Association of Student Councils 82nd conference continues in Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over 15 hundred students from across the state gathered at Cache Public School for the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils conference.

All the students in attendance are student council members looking to gain leadership skills.

State secretary for OASC Breianah Peterson said the theme for the week is amplify.

“The goal is to just get every student to amplify their voice whatever that means if it’s their school spirit, their positively, just whatever they feel needs to be amplified in their schools,” said Peterson.

Peterson said she hopes students learn from this conference and can take back ideas to their home schools.

She also said she has enjoyed working with all the other students and learned how to manage stressful situations.

“My favorite part is just watching interactions that the students have between each other and seeing that connection and positively between everybody,” she said.

OASC state president Harrison Powers hopes interacting with other students with similar interest will spark a new passion in the students.

“I hope they discover a passion for student council and being involved within their schools and making an impact and I think that’s going to start here by seeing the passion and commitment throughout the OASC,” said Powers.

The morning started with keynote speaker Aaron Davis who had a powerful message for the students..

“Because at the end of the day folks it’s your attitude, it’s your choice how much you decide to amplify your leadership, amplify your life and amplify your decisions, look at your neighbor and say its on you,” said Davis.

Student’s also got a chance to hear speeches from different state officer candidates followed by breakout groups.

The election winners will be announced on Monday, the last day of the conference.

