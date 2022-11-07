Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.(Instagram rebelwilson // Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

She announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram.

The photo of her daughter in a pink onesie has taken many by surprise.

She thanked her surrogate who she said carried and birthed the baby with grace and care.

The actress went public in June that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Aces and Eights in Lawton.
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
First Alert Forecast 11/7 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/7 AM)

Latest News

With enough instability in the forecast, a few scattered thunderstorms aren’t out of the...
First Alert Forecast | 11/7PM
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 11/7/22
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
Telemundo Texoma 11/7/22
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps