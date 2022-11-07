Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods' chief financial officer. Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to a police report.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Tyson Foods’ Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company’s founder __ has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.

According to an incident report provided by the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday morning from a woman who had returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.

When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson, but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated” and there was an odor of intoxicants on his breath and body, according to the police report. His clothes were found on the floor by the bed.

He was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing and released late Sunday on a $415 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Tyson on Monday apologized for the incident.

“I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods,” Tyson said in a companywide memo that was provided to The Associated Press. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others.”

Tyson, 32, is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson. After working as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan, Tyson joined Tyson Foods in 2019 and led its sustainability and enterprise strategy teams. On Sept. 27, the company based in Springdale, Arkansas, promoted him to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Tyson is the second high-profile food-industry executive arrested in Fayetteville in the last two months.

In September, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after biting a man’s nose during an argument in a parking garage at the University of Arkansas.

Ramsey had spent more than 30 years at Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat last year. Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey after the incident. He left the company in mid-October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Aces and Eights in Lawton.
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
First Alert Forecast 11/7 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/7 AM)

Latest News

With enough instability in the forecast, a few scattered thunderstorms aren’t out of the...
First Alert Forecast | 11/7PM
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 11/7/22
Telemundo Texoma 11/7/22
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps