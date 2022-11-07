Upcoming Veterans Day Events

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Veterans Day is approaching quickly and many residents may be looking for opportunities to honor and celebrate veterans in their local community this Friday, Nov. 11.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Veterans Day, check out the local events below!

Cameron University’s Vet Fest

On Monday, Nov. 7, the festivities will begin with the firing of Fort Sill’s salute howitzer courtesy of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment, 428th Field Artillery Brigade. The howitzer will fire a dummy round at 10:15 a.m. in Bentley Gardens, accompanied by Fort Sill mascots Big Deuce the donkey and Short round the goat. The mascots will be visiting campus on both Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the howitzer, the unit will also provide visitors to Vet Fest the opportunity to examine two Humvees, one of which is set up as the Fire Direction Center for the howitzer. Additionally, C Battery, 3rd Battalion 2nd Air Defense Artillery from the 31st Air Defense Artillery will provide a Patriot Launcher System. All will be on display in the parking lot east of the McMahon Centennial Complex.

Vet Fest presentations will take place in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex, commencing on Monday at 1:30 p.m. with Shannon Evans, chief of the Human Resource Division of the Muskogee Regional Office of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. She will discuss the federal hiring process, how to access and utilize the USAjobs website, types of veterans’ preferences, and tips for writing a federal resume.

At 2 p.m., Amanda Anderson, supervisory veterans claims examiner for the Muskogee Regional Office of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, will speak about the various types of VA educational benefits available to dependents.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Traveling Classroom and Road Show from the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum will be available in the parking lot east of the McMahon Centennial Complex. This mobile museum features exhibits including cultural, social and geographical items and information from 25 countries throughout Africa, the Middle East and South Central Asia. The Traveling Classroom and Road Show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Presentations begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Candy Morgan, director of marketing and public programs for the Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center, will offer a video presentation focusing on the famed Comanche Code Talkers. George G. Red Elk will share memories from his father and uncle, who were two of the 17 tribal members who comprised the company. Mark Megehee, former collections specialist for the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum and former curator for the Bureau of Indian Affairs museum programs, will also speak about the Comanche Code Talkers.

At 10 a.m., D’Lese Travis, executive director of the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute & Museum, will speak about the life and experiences of General Tommy Franks and his connections with Fort Sill, where he commanded a cannon battery in the Artillery Training Center. She will also talk about the Leadership Institute and Museum.

Historian Amy Ward will be presenting about Chief Quanah Parker and his descendants at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The famed chief surrendered to the United States at Fort Sill in 1875 and went on to develop a beneficial relationship between the Comanche people and the U.S. Army.

Vet Fest will conclude with a presentation at 1 p.m. featuring Lisa Mussett, women veterans coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Mussett serves as a federal and state liaison for the 30,000 women veterans of Oklahoma. She is also involved with Veteran Services Outreach, utilizing the platform to advocate for agricultural initiatives and military transition services for veterans. Mussett will talk about women veterans’ issues, benefits available to veterans, and more.

Vet Fest will host multiple Native American arts and crafts vendors on Tuesday, who will showcase handmade crafts and original artwork that will be available for purchase.

Military Veterans Resource Fair

Active members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as veterans and their dependents are invited to Cameron University’s Military Veterans Resource Fair, slated for Nov. 7-8. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex. The building is located at University Drive and D Avenue. Visitor parking is available across the street.

Participating organizations and the topics/resources they provide include:

Comanche County Veterans Council, Disabled American Veterans, Gold Star Wives of America, Military OneSource, Muskogee Federal Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Processing Office, MyHealtheVet, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization – Lawton/Fort Sill Chapter, Oklahoma Works―American Job Network, Operation Freedom Outdoors, Paws with Love Therapy Dogs, Inc, Red River Mobile Vet Center, Redlands Veterans Upward Bound program, The Red Cord, The Silent War Foundation, Suicide Prevention Office, USDVA, Survivor Outreach Services at Fort Sill, USO Oklahoma, VA Community, VA Health Care, VA Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5263, Veterans Service Center at Fort Sill, and VetSuccess on Campus.

Cameron University will have numerous campus offices/organizations participating as well. They include:

George D. Keathley Department of Military Science, Office of Student Support Services, Office of Veterans Affairs, Student Enrichment Center, and Student Veterans of America chapter.

Bricktown Brewery Honors Veterans

Bricktown Brewery will honor Veterans on Friday, Nov. 11, by offering one select free entrée to Veterans and active military guests. Additionally, Veterans and active military guests will receive a commemorative “Thank You For Your Service” pint glass and a $10 off certificate to be used at a future Bricktown Brewery visit.

All active and retired military with military ID or proof of service are eligible, while supplies last.

Comanche County Veteran’s Council Veteran’s Day Program

Comanche County Veteran’s Council will be having a Veteran’s Day Program on Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m., at the McMahon Patriotic pavilion, Elmer Thomas Park.

CCVC President George Keck will be the Master of Ceremonies. John Peredo will be singing the National Anthem. The ceremony wreath will be placed by the Society of Military widows. Our guest speaker will be SFC Thomas LeBlanc, Fort Sill, OK.

Veterans Day 97¢ Bowling

Spend Veterans Day at Galaxy Lanes with 97¢ Bowling from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, you can call 481-6704.

Cameron University to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day

Cameron University will honor active duty and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces during a series of events on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

Active-duty military and veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shepler Cafeteria, located on the south side of campus along Elsie Hamm Drive.

At 1 p.m., the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s award-winning Army ROTC unit, will post the colors to signal the start of the university’s Veterans Day observance. The ceremony will take place in Veterans Grove, which is located on the north side of Howell Hall and is directly south of Gore Boulevard. The ceremony is open to the public, and members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are encouraged to attend.

Following a performance of the national anthem by CU student Grace Norbury, attendees will observe a minute of silence in honor of our nation’s veterans and active-duty servicemen and women.

Col. Michael Stewart, Commander of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, will speak about the importance of Veterans Day. Stewart has served in the Army since 1998 and has seen various commands at Fort Belvoir, Fort Polk and Fort Sill. He commanded a combat battalion in Iraq during Operation Inherent Resolve before coming to Fort Sill.

Cameron freshman trumpet student Owen Ellis will play “Taps” to close the ceremony.

2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Barrel Race

On Saturday, November 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 1999 E Osage Rd, Marlow, OK. There will be an open 4D barrel race for youth and a senior 3D race. The $5.00 arena fee is waived for veterans and pee wees. All other arena fees will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

77th Army Band Veterans Concert

The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill’s own 77th Army Band will host A Salute to Veterans Concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium in Lawton.

Several Comanche County high school choirs will participate in the concert in conjunction with the band. Johnston said along with the band, this will be an opportunity for area high school choir members to give back to Veterans.

