Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B

FILE - In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane...
FILE - In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island from Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. The causeway has reopened with temporary repairs.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections.

Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. About $710 million went directly to households, and another $322 million went to the state.

The U.S. Small Business Administration furnished $631 million in disaster loans, and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $351 million in claims.

“When I visited Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, I said we would be there as long as it takes to rebuild,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “That is what we’re doing.”

Biden toured the damage from the hurricane with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, a rare moment of detente for the two politicians. The hurricane killed more than 100 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.

The president has also campaigned for DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, who is trying to return to the governor’s office.

DeSantis has a solid lead in public polls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at Aces and Eights in Lawton.
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting
A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday...
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
First Alert Forecast 11/7 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/7 AM)
The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council celebrated its 10th Hippie Holiday Arts and Crafts Show this...
Lawton Fort Sill Art Council hosts 10th Hippie Holiday Arts & Crafts Show

Latest News

Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work
Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large